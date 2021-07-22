Would you donate a new backpack?

Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash



From North Kent Connect

We appreciate everyone who donated new school supplies to help our North Kent Connect families start off the school year. As it turns out, we are very low on new backpacks to put them in.

Children in families with multiple siblings, especially when on a tight budget, are used to receiving hand-me-downs, but backpacks can get very worn after a couple of years, even becoming painful to carry as they lose their shape. We’d like to make sure families at North Kent Connect have sturdy backpacks, and the supplies they need to get their school year off to a great start.

You can drop off new backpacks at North Kent Connect, 10075 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, or at our partner donation site, Herman’s Boy, 220 Northland Drive, Rockford, now through July 29th. The SignUpGenius link below will show how many backpacks and school supplies are still needed. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44aea723a0fcc61-back

NKC families will have until August 12th to pick up backpacks at North Kent Connect. Any backpacks left over after that date will be sold in the Thrift Store so that families in the community can purchase them at a very affordable price. If you have any questions, please contact Catherine Landers at (616) 866-3478, ext. 355, or catherine.landers@nkconnect.org.

Thank you for helping local families in need get ready for school!