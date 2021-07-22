Wolverine Skyhawks put on event for library

Flynn, age 4, was the winner of the model airplane raffle. Courtesy photo.



The Cedar Springs Public Library partnered with the Wolverine Skyhawks for a family event on July 14 that was filled with watching model airplanes do impressive tricks, eating hotdogs, and as an added bonus, indulging in ice cream!

“The Wolverine Skyhawks put on a fantastic show that captivated nearly 265 people from the community,” said Cassie Hall, Communications and Youth Services Assistant at the Cedar Springs Public Library.

Every kid that attended was entered into a Model Airplane raffle which was donated by Weingartz of Cedar Springs. Flynn, now age 4, was the lucky winner and enjoyed getting an early birthday present!

Follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CedarSpringsPublicLibrary for more Summer Reading program events, including their Foam Party this Friday from 1-3 p.m. behind the library.