The general store exhibit at the Cedar Springs Historical Museum. Courtesy photo.

The railroad and lumber displays at the Cedar Springs Historical Museum take us back to the founding days of Cedar Springs, and Nelson and Solon Townships. Courtesy photo.

By DM White

Is a museum something to be loved, protected, maintained, guarded and promoted? I think so.

I am writing regards to the Cedar Springs Museum. Our staff is mostly made up of volunteers who work, guide and serve here. We are getting older and I wonder who will tell our story when we are gone. Isn’t our museum a classroom outside of the classroom? Can local history be taught better any place else?

What is a Museum? Who will tell the youth of today how grandma and grandpa stayed alive, fed their families, clothed their children and tilled the soil? I think we can’t tell our children enough about the people and the hard work that gave us what we have today. To have volunteers sharing this with youth of today, how great is that?

This summer we had 90 summer school students come through the museum. We pointed out many items to them and asked them to tell us what they thought each item was. Very few knew what the items were and some answers were very comical!

What is a Museum? If we don’t show them and tell them, this information will be gone with our generation. Who will tell them?

What is a Museum? Our local museum is Kent County’s best kept secret. You will find us open Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or you may call DM white at 616-835-0809 for a private tour. We will be glad to meet a small or large group at the museum most any day except Sunday.

What is a Museum? We have displays of homemaking, laundry, cooking, cleaning all from days gone by. We have displays of farming, logging, printing and handset type from the Clipper newspaper, a map of Fisk Knob fire tower, and the counter and safe from Blacks’ Busy Store. We also have the cash register from Skinners Drug Store and the actual rails from the T.S. & M railroad. We have a display showing how mail was caught “on the fly” by men of the railroad post office. We have an outstanding genealogy library with a lady who is an expert to help you.

I have only scratched the surface. Want to know more? Come find out!

Come see us in Morley Park at 60 Cedar St NE, Cedar Springs, on Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or give us a call at 616-696-3335. You can also email us at cedarspringsmuseum@gmail.com.

Hope to see you soon!