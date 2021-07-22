West Michigan Chaos look sharp in dominant victory

Aug. 7 game to benefit Justin Harnden

The West Michigan Chaos in the huddle. Photo by Marcie VanderLinde.



By Shae Brophy

A warm and sunny Saturday evening, July 17, provided the perfect environment for football fans in attendance at Skinner Field, host of the first game in West Michigan Chaos history. The Chaos provided those fans with an entertaining game, as they defeated the Southern Michigan Vipers by a score of 26-6.

The Chaos wasted absolutely zero time getting started, as Eric Whitehead returned the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. The following two-point conversion was good, making the score 8-0 just seconds into the game. Upon receiving the ensuing kickoff, the Vipers were quickly forced into a three-and-out, forcing them to punt the ball back to the Chaos. Dontae Ensley struck next for West Michigan, reeling in a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Travis Puff. This time, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful, making the score 14-0. The final scoring play of the first quarter was Chaos running back Shahare Morris’s three-yard touchdown run late in the quarter. After one quarter of play, the Chaos led 20-0.

Both defenses took control of the game for most of the rest of the evening. aWhitehead provided the only scoring in the second quarter on a five yard touchdown run, which immediately followed a 63 yard catch from Ensley. This marked the end of the scoring for the Chaos, who led 26-0 at halftime.

West Michigan held on to the shutout until about halfway through the fourth quarter, when the Vipers finally struck. A pass interference penalty on the Chaos occurred in the end zone, which put the ball at the one-yard line for the Vipers. Their first try from the one was thwarted, as Chaos defensive end Chad Snoeyink forced a three-yard loss. But the Vipers were able to score on their next play.

For the game, Dontae Ensley led the way offensively with four catches for exactly 100 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the Chaos had more than a few players with big numbers. Snoeyink finished with numerous tackles, including two sacks. Keenan Gosselin had two interceptions, and Joe Allen Jr finished the night with a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Head coach/owner David Lange was ecstatic after the game, and was quick to point out how thankful he was for the support of the community. “There were so many people here tonight, it was incredible,” he said. “Having the community come to the game and support our team means the world to us. One of the main reasons I wanted to get back in to semi-pro football was to be able to give back to the community, and they were very supportive of us tonight.”

The Chaos will be in action again on Saturday, August 7, when the team will host a benefit game for beloved Cedar Springs teacher Justin Harnden. All net profits from the game will be donated to “H” as he continues in his fight against colon cancer, as will proceeds raised from a 50/50 drawing. We hope that you’ll mark August 7 on your calendar and join us at Skinner Field for another tremendous night of football!