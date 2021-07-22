The Post travels to Mackinac

Post travels over the Mackinac Bridge with the Sandersons.

Mike and Belinda Sanderson celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on July 9th with a trip to Mackinac Island and St. Ignace, MI. This was their first trip to Mackinac together and the first time spending the night on the island and visiting the Grand Hotel. In the picture above they stopped at a roadside park in St. Ignace to pose with the Post while capturing the Mackinac Bridge in the background.

Thank you for sharing your trip with us.

