Sand Lake woman injured in crash

By Judy Reed

A 26-year-old Sand Lake woman was hospitalized Monday after she hit a garbage truck head-on in Spencer Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash on July 19, at 1:08 p.m. on Meddler Avenue, north of 18 Mile Rd.

Police said that a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, driven by a 26-year-old Sand Lake woman, was southbound on Meddler Ave NE, just north of 18 Mile Rd NE, when it crossed the centerline and struck an Allied Waste/Republic Services utility truck head-on.

The woman was reportedly unresponsive and pinned in her vehicle and needed to be extricated. Once freed, she was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the utility truck, a 40-year-old male, was not injured.

Meddler Ave NE between 18 Mile Rd NE and Black Creek St NE was closed for an extended period of time. Spencer Township Fire Department, Montcalm Township Fire Department, Lakeview Fire Department, and Rockford Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.