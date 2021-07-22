Man convicted in assault of DNR conservation officer

Mugshot of Devinci Dumas, from the Michigan Dept. of Corrections, January 2020.



Devinci Osiris Dumas, 21, of Grand Rapids, was found guilty of two felony assault charges by a jury last Friday, July 16, in Lake County Trial Court’s 79th District. The charges stemmed from an incident in March, when Dumas kicked Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer in the head numerous times, while attempting to escape custody.

At 9:54 a.m. March 20, Lake County dispatchers contacted DNR Conservation Officer Josiah Killingbeck. They asked him to respond to a report of a vehicle in a swamp, located near 3 Mile and Hawkins roads.

Killingbeck headed to the scene and arrived at the location at 10:03 a.m. to find that a Saturn Vue had failed to stop at stop sign at the intersection, had gone airborne for a short distance and was now situated about 150 feet off the north side of the intersection.

Dumas and Hannah Marie Holcomb, 19, of Dorr were found in the vehicle. Neither were injured in the crash.

After an initial investigation, Killingbeck placed Dumas under arrest for open intoxicants in a vehicle and providing false information to a peace officer.

Dumas was put into the front passenger seat of Killingbeck’s patrol truck. He was handcuffed behind his back. The seat belt was secured around him.

Not long after Killingbeck began driving to the Lake County Jail in Baldwin, Dumas freed himself from the safety belt and began to attack Killingbeck by turning himself in the seat so he could deliver multiple kicks to the conservation officer.

Two passersby stopped at the scene. They were able to help Killingbeck restrain Dumas. Killingbeck was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for evaluation. He was later released.

The felony charges against Dumas include:

*Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation; penalties include 10 years in prison or up to $5,000 in fines.

*Assaulting, resisting, obstructing causing injury to a police officer; penalties include four years in prison and/or up to $5,000 in fines.

“The department and community are fortunate that our officer is doing well and has since resumed regular duties,” said Lt. Joe Molnar, DNR district law supervisor. “We’re grateful, not only for the training and equipment our officers receive to ensure their safety while on patrol, but also to the two citizens who stopped and assisted the officer in getting the assailant back under control.”

Dumas is expected back in court for sentencing on the assault charges at a later date.