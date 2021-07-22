Donation helps Kent Theatre

The theater is set to reopen this weekend

By Judy Reed

Ranee Dewey, manager of Cedar Springs Mobile Estates, presented a check to Mark Wellman, vice president of the Cedar Springs Theatre Association on Saturday, July 17. Post photo by J. Reed.



After a year of no audiences, a donation to the historic Kent Theatre by a local business is helping to give the non-profit a step forward.

Cedar Springs Mobile Estates, owned by Justin Becker and Stephanie Trivax, donated $1,000 to the Kent last Saturday, July 17. Ranee Dewey, Manager of the mobile home park, presented the check to Mark Wellman, vice-president of the Cedar Springs Theatre Association (CSTA).

The mobile home park also reserved the theater for the day last Saturday and paid for 57 of their residents to have a family movie night.

Jennifer Martindale, property manager with CS Mobile Estates, said that the owners chose to make a donation because they want to invest in the community in which their residents call home. “Kent Theatre brings low-cost entertainment for families in our area and quality family time is so important,” she explained. Martindale added that the owners plan to make a few other donations in the community later this year.

The donation comes just as they are ready to open the theater again this weekend for the showing of Disney’s Cruella.

“We’d like to thank Cedar Springs Mobile Estates for their generous donation and for bringing in more people than we’ve seen in the last year,” remarked Len Allington, president of the CSTA. “It’s been a long year without movies and audiences, and we are anxious to reopen.”

Thankfully, the CSTA had the foresight to put away some money before the pandemic closed their doors. “Luckily, we have no payroll because we are all volunteers,” explained Allington. “We had put money into savings to pay for future things like a new roof. So, we were able to dip into that to pay utilities.”

Allington said that with this and other donations, and with the annual golf outing coming up, the theater can move forward. “And this wasn’t just a donation,” remarked Allington. “They brought people in. That helps keep us steady.”

The golf fundraiser, which raises several thousand dollars for the Kent, is August 28, with registration due August 15. It will take place at North Kent golf course. See details on the Kent’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KentTheatre, or call Len Allington at 231-750-2337 for more info.

Movies are currently not easy to get, but they will continue to work to get them for the community's enjoyment.