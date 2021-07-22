Community health improvement planning process now open

Residents asked to participate in the development of the community needs strategic plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is launching the next step in the 2020 Community Needs Assessment (CHNA) strategic planning process. The 2021-2024 Community Health Improvement Planning (CHIP) process is asking partner agencies, organizations, and residents to join in developing and implementing a three-year strategic plan.

In August of 2020, as part of the CHNA process, a community-wide survey was conducted asking residents to identify the most pressing health issues impacting Kent County. The survey results identified four areas – mental health, access to health care, discrimination and racial inequity, and economic security – as priorities for the community. Based on these results, an action-oriented and collaborative strategic plan will be developed and implemented to address these community concerns.

To ensure the success of the plan, the Health Department is asking residents to serve on one of the four health CHIP priority subcommittees. Interested individuals should complete a survey by Monday, July 26. Subcommittee participation will require a 1-year commitment and attendance at monthly subcommittee meetings and quarterly coalition meetings.

“In order to address the health needs of our community, we not only need community input in identifying the areas of concern, but we must have community participation in implementing the strategies to addresses those issues,” said KCHD Public Health Division Director Brian Hartl. “We encourage anyone who would like to be part of the CHIP process to join a subcommittee.”

The Health Department is also seeking individuals to serve as subcommittee chairs. Individuals serving in this capacity must have previous or current affiliation with a community-based organization, be willing to facilitate monthly subcommittee meetings and attend monthly steering committee meetings and quarterly coalition meetings. Individuals interested in serving as a subcommittee chair should complete the same survey by Monday, July 26. Find the survey at: https://kentcounty.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6x69KBP1d6GOGOO

All roles are voluntary and not compensated.

For more information about this process and to view past CHNA reports, visit: https://accesskent.com/Health/CHNA/.