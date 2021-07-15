July 24,1956 – July 2, 2021

Susanne M. Smith, age 64, of Holt, formerly of Cedar Springs, died on Saturday July 2, 2021. Beloved wife of Keith. Loving mother of Bridget (Kevin) Smith-Botos and Kyle (fiancee Jennifer) Smith. Dearest daughter of Charles and Dolly Yodhes. Dear sister of Marie (Ray) Rasch, Paul (late Sandy) Yodhes, Peter (Colleen) Yodhes, Carl (Cathy) Yodhes, Lucy (Terry) Erickson, Patrick (Cindy) Yodhes, Amelia (Philip) Francis, Maryann Pearson, and the late Therese Herbon. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, her cat and 4 grand dogs. Susanne was a graduate of Marygrove College. Susanne touched many lives throughout her 30+ years teaching. Family suggests memorials may be made to the Capuchins https://www.thecapuchins.org/donate-detroit. Visitation was held on Wednesday July 7th, 2-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Home. Services for Susanne was held on Thursday July 8th, in state visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (St. James Campus), 241 Pearson St. Ferndale. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Arrangements by Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Home