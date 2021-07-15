State police investigate fatal crash

Troopers from the Grand Rapids Post are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on July 13 at approx. 2:20 PM on Belding Road at Kitson Drive, Cannon Township, Kent County.

Initial investigation is that a 2000 GMC truck was traveling westbound on Belding Road when it crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2018 Acura MDX driven by a 66-year-old male from West Bloomfield and his one-year-old grandchild who was a passenger in the vehicle. The truck overturned and caught fire. The passenger in the vehicle, a 30 -year-old male from Belding was able to get out of the vehicle but the 25-year-old female driver from Belding was pinned in the vehicle and was declared deceased on scene.

The driver and passenger of the Acura were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of the truck had non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

Alcohol and or drugs may be a factor in the crash and the truck had been reported as stolen out of Ionia County the day previous.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Rockford Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Cannon Township Fire and Rockford Ambulance.