Sidewalk Chalk event is a hit

Ethan Hess drew a beautiful sunset. Courtesy photo.

Ryan Hess, Ethan’s brother, with his drawing. Courtesy photo.

By Judy Reed

Beautiful chalk drawings brightened up the sidewalk all around the Cedar Springs Public Library last Saturday, July 10.

The occasion was the Sidewalk Chalk event sponsored by City of Cedar Springs, Michigan. Some very talented artists turned out to make beautiful chalk art—93 kids and adults in all.

“This was one of the best, if not the best, turn out for this event!” said Youth services librarian Cassie Hall.

The City provided the prizes and Mission Point of Cedar Springs donated the grand prize popcorn basket.

Every child that attended received a small prize and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a bigger prize or the grand prize.

“There were several impressive pieces of chalk art and we all had a great time! The Sidewalk Chalk event will hopefully continue to be a great hit in years to come,” said Hall.