Post travels to Oregon

On July 3, Corey Bowers was invited to run at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, in the two-mile race for the Outdoor Nationals presented by Nike. Pictured here holding The Post are Corey and his coach, Justin Jones. Corey finished 28th out of 34 in his race but had an experience of a lifetime running on the newly renovated and prestigious Hayward Field.

Thank you for sharing your run with us, Corey!

