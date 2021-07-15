Police investigate accidental death

Jordan Kamp



An 18-year-old man died in a tragic accident Monday when a garage door fell on him.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the accidental death occurred on property in the 4300 block of 22 Rd NW, in Tyrone Township, on July 12. Police were dispatched to the property about 7:26 p.m. after a hanger garage-style door had a mechanical failure and fell on Jordan Kamp, 18, of Walker. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the property was previously the site of the Tyrone Township Airport but was now owned by a private citizen. Police said that Kamp and two friends were on the property with permission, just hanging out when the accident occurred. Kent City/Tyrone Township firefighters assisted at the scene.

One of Kamp’s pastors posted on Facebook that Kamp and his two friends were trying to get a camper into a barn when the door fell on him. He had just graduated high school last month.

A gofundme campaign raised $54,000 for his family in just three days, well exceeding the $30,000 goal set to help his parents and siblings with expenses.

The accident is still under investigation.

You can read his obituary at https://heritagelifestory.com/obituaries/jordan-kamp.136483.