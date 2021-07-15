Meet the Miss Sand Lake Queens and court for 2021-2022

Front row (L to R): 2021-22 Little Miss Firecracker Skylar Lewis; Jr. Miss Court Katelynn Fraley. Back row (L to R): Miss Sand Lake Court Ali Walkwitz; 2021-22 Miss Sand Lake Queen Aubrie French; and 2021-2022 Jr. Miss Queen Julia Stadler. Courtesy photo.



The Sand Lake July 4th celebration may be over, but it’s not too late to meet this year’s Miss Sand Lake Queens and court for 2021.

Onna Thompson, the Miss Sand Lake coordinator, said that they cannot wait to be out in the community meeting everyone and helping out. “Their year started off very busy beginning with the festivities for the 4th of July weekend in Sand Lake,” she said.

Meet Miss Sand Lake Queen Aubrie French: “My name is Aubrie French. I am 17 years old, I currently attend Cedar Springs High School and participate in basketball and track, along with being in the athletic leadership council and yearbook committee. I was pushed by my family members who had once been Miss Sand Lake, including my mom, aunt, and great aunt. They told me how much fun they had and that it was totally worth it. They explained to me the little things that make being Miss Sand Lake fun and one of those was seeing the excitement on little girls faces when they see the princesses. I was finally able to see that and it made me enjoy it even more.”

Meet Miss Sand Lake Court Member: “My name is Alexandra Walkwitz but everyone calls me Ali. I am Miss Sand Lake court. I am 17 and currently a senior at Tri County high school. When I graduate. I hope to attend Alma College and pursue an early childhood teaching degree. My hobbies include playing soccer, shopping with friends, hanging with family, and lastly watching Grey’s Anatomy. This is my third year with Miss Sand Lake. I was Queen in 2019, then I was asked to stay on as a court member to help Aubrie. I love being a part of Miss Sand Lake. I can’t wait for the rest of the year.”

Meet Jr. Miss Sand Lake Queen: “Hi, I am Julia Stadler, Jr. Miss Sand Lake Queen. I am 10 years old. I went out to be Jr. Miss Queen because I wanted to help in the Sand Lake community. I also wanted to meet new people and I surely have done that already, can’t wait to meet more. Even though this year is just starting I have lots of great memories. I am going to be a 7th grader this fall at Tri County Middle School.”

Meet Jr. Miss Sand Lake Court member: I am Katelynn Fraley, I am 11 years old, and I am the new Jr. Miss Sand Lake Court Member for 2021. I originally did the pageant because my older sister suggested it, but as I got ready and when the day came, I realized I wanted to do it to break out of my shell. I am glad I am Court member this year, so I can get out in my community and represent Sand Lake in other communities all year long!”

Meet Little Miss Firecracker: “My name is Skylar Lewis, and I love doing gymnastics and playing with my big brother. I went out for Little Miss Firecracker because I love getting my hair and make-up done and wearing pretty dresses.”