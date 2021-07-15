CLARENCE CAMPBELL

Clarence (Ted) Wallace Campbell, age 88 of Grand Haven, MI and formerly of Topeka and Columbia City, IN died peacefully on Sunday July 11, 2021 at the Hospice House of North Ottawa Community.

Ted worked in the Dairy Industry his entire career. Primarily as a salesman and eventually as a business owner. He was passionate about animals and loved the outdoors and gardening. His faith was very important to him. He was born on March 3, 1933 to Wallace and Nora (Fairbrother) Campbell. He attended Cedar Springs High School and where he played football. Ted served five years in the Michigan National Guard. He married his high school sweetheart Mary Lee Kelly in Kent City MI on January 5, 1952. Second marriage to Rita (Marlene) Snyder of Topeka, IN on September 29, 1981 and was widowed on June 15, 2015. Survivors include five children, Dan (Cheryl) Campbell of Empire MI, Doug (Alice)Campbell of North Manchester, IN, Deb (Steve) Schmitt of Columbia City, IN, Dawn (Craig) Kelley of Grand Haven, MI, DeDe (Rick) Buerkel of Shepherd MI; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Campbell of Santa Clara CA; sisters, Judy Laso of Rutland, Vermont, Linda Misner of Sand Lake MI and many nieces and nephews. Special friend and companion Joan Gaff of Panama City, FL and special friends, Tom and Susan Winchester, the adoptive owner of his dog. He was preceded in death by six siblings, and his son David Campbell. On Saturday, July 17, 2021 a visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home, 88 E. Division St. Sparta, MI 49345. Burial will take place in Solon Township Cemetery, 2383 18 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs, MI. The family suggests memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community.

