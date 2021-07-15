Celebrate ice cream month!

Maverick Hunt, 4, and Atlas Hunt, 6, enjoy ice cream while on a recent outing in Grand Haven. Post photo by J. Reed.





Did you know National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 18? In fact, the whole month of July is a time to celebrate ice cream! This Sunday (or anytime between now and then) we’d like you to snap a photo of you or your family and friends enjoying ice cream, and then post your photos in the events comment section on our Facebook page. It can be at an ice cream shoppe, restaurant, park, zoo, or in your own kitchen—it’s up to you! Just post it and tell us what flavors you are enjoying! Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3857837614328353/?active_tab=discussion.

Visit our Arts & Entertainment page for more National Ice Cream Month info and for an easy homemade ice cream recipe.