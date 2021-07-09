Man charged in home invasion

A man who was paroled just a little over a year ago after serving time for a home invasion in Allegan County, has been charged in a home invasion in northern Kent County.
According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they have investigated over 20 daytime home invasions, mainly in northern Kent County, since mid-April 2021. Through home surveillance systems and assistance from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Alan Matthews, a 40-year-old male from Wyoming, was identified as the suspect.
Matthews was taken into custody by investigators on June 23 and found to be in possession of a victim’s property. He was placed under arrest and charged with Home Invasion 1st Degree, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and weapons charges. Bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety on the home invasion charge and $250,000 on the cocaine charge.
He is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility. The investigation is ongoing.