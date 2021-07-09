Man charged in home invasion

A man who was paroled just a little over a year ago after serving time for a home invasion in Allegan County, has been charged in a home invasion in northern Kent County.

Frederick Alan Matthews

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they have investigated over 20 daytime home invasions, mainly in northern Kent County, since mid-April 2021. Through home surveillance systems and assistance from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Alan Matthews, a 40-year-old male from Wyoming, was identified as the suspect.

Matthews was taken into custody by investigators on June 23 and found to be in possession of a victim’s property. He was placed under arrest and charged with Home Invasion 1st Degree, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and weapons charges. Bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety on the home invasion charge and $250,000 on the cocaine charge.

He is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility. The investigation is ongoing.