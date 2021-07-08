Teens crash into barn with ATV

Two teens were hurt last Saturday when the ATV they were riding crashed into a barn.
According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on private property on 30th Avenue, in Sheridan Township, about 11:27 a.m. July 3.
Police said two teen boys, a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old, both from Fenton, were riding an ATV together and crashed into a barn. Neither were wearing helmets, and both were ejected from the ATV. Both sustained significant injuries.
The 13-year-old was transported to Spectrum Health Grand Rapids by EMS. The 14-year-old was transported to Spectrum Health Grand Rapids by Aeromed.
Deputies were assisted by Mecosta County EMS and Wheatland Fire/Rescue.
The crash still is under investigation.