Main Street is closed from Cherry to Elm Street. Post photo by J. Reed.



By Judy Reed

Work is progressing on the Cedar Springs Drain, and the section of Main Street between Cherry and Elm closed this week for the next part of the project.

The Cherry Street portion of the project is completed, including seeding, and is now open to traffic.

Main Street closed between Cherry and Elm on Tuesday, July 6, to start demolition. The official detour is Pine St / Solon to White Creek Ave. The closing is expected to last a couple of weeks.