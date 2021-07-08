Reward offered in pizza place robbery

By Judy Reed

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect that robbed the Cedar Springs Hungry Howie’s Pizza at gunpoint last Saturday night.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the armed robbery occurred at 151 S. Main Street, just before 10:49 p.m. July 3.

The suspect reportedly entered the business, displayed a gun, and demanded cash from employees. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’9’’, last seen wearing a red bandana covering his face, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and dark gray sweatpants.

If you have any information about the robbery, please contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6357 or submit a tip through the KCSO mobile app. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.