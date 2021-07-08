New basketball court at Riggle Park

New half court basketball court at Riggle Park. From City of Cedar Springs Facebook page.



If you haven’t been to Riggle Park on Beech Street recently, you’ve overlooked a hidden gem: a new half court basketball court put in by the City of Cedar Springs.

According to Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack, the new 30×50 court replaces the old 24×24 court that was removed when they put in the new dog park.

“That old court was very broken up old concrete, and we also wanted to increase the size of the court so that it could be used for a half-court game instead of just shooting hoops,” explained Womack. “We also made sure to spend a little bit extra for the new backboard which is a higher quality material than the previous backboard.”

Womack said the new basketball court cost the City about $7,836. However, $6836 was from money that was left over from the dog park budget because the dog park was built entirely by volunteers, and the extra $1000 was taken out of fund balance.

“The City is working on a couple of big parks projects including pickle ball courts, walking paths, the natural playground, redeveloping play equipment at Riggle Park, safety improvements, new public bathrooms and either a new large play structure or a splashpad,” said Womack.

“Finding funding for these projects is always the hardest part but we’re also planning on tackling a new recreation plan for the City this year so that we can organize the future of the City’s parks system. A new recreation plan will be required for a DNR grant opportunity that should be available in April 2022; hence either a large play structure OR a splashpad, but the grant would only be enough money for one of those, not both,” he explained.

“The City Council and City staff are focused on making the City’s parks a place where our citizens want to spend time and we want the parks to have amenities that enhance the small-town feeling that we all love about Cedar Springs.”

Please feel free to contact the City with any thoughts, questions or concerns that you may have about existing parks or future park amenities.