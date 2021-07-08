Corn more than knee high

Post publisher Lois Allen stands in a cornfield in Courtland Township.

Post photo by M. Ford.



By Judy Reed

This year’s corn crop is looking pretty healthy and much higher than “knee-high by the fourth of July.”

In the online blog Michigan Farmer, Jim Zook, executive director of Michigan Corn Growers Association and Corn Marketing Program of Michigan, said that the recent rains really boosted corn plant growth.

“In most areas, the corn plant is looking very well,” he says. “However, what we don’t know is where we received an abundance of rain, how much of that crop is affected because of ponding of water, which we can’t see because of the growth of the plant at this point.”

He noted that soil conditions during planting were the best we’ve seen in a long time, and that with the lack of rain that followed, roots went deep to find moisture, giving the crop a good foundation.

Zook thinks the current moisture level will carry the corn crop through the middle of July, depending on the temperature. “We could be set up for a very good yield,” he says cautiously. “But again, it all depends on how much more rain we get. There seems to be a lot of variability.”

See the entire article Michigan Farmer article at https://www.farmprogress.com/crops/after-storm-assessing-michigans-grain-crops.