Boater dies on Hess Lake

Hess Lake, in Newaygo County’s Grant Towship.

A Charlotte man who was out boating Tuesday lost his life on Hess Lake.

Newaygo County Deputies and the Newaygo County Dive Team were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. on July 6, to the 1400 block of Hess Lake Drive on Hess Lake for a boater that had gone overboard.

After hours of searching, the body of a 69-year-old Charlotte man was recovered by The Newaygo County Dive Team.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by The Michigan State Police, The Grant Police Department, Michigan DNR, Newaygo Fire Department, Grant Fire Department, Life EMS and Newaygo County Central Dispatch.

No other information about the event has been released.