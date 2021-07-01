The Post travels to Kentucky

Kyam Gorby, 11, had a unique opportunity to sleep in a covered wagon in Kentucky for two nights with his grandparents, Dave and Jan Malmo, of Howard City, on his week-long trip with them in June.

He also zip lined, visited Diamond Caverns, played on water inflatables at a Jellystone park, and white water rafted on the Big South National River in Corbin, Kentucky. What a fantastic way to celebrate the beginning of summer!

That sounds like a lot of fun! Thanks for taking us with you!

