Sand Lake Fourth of July celebration

Coming out of a year-long-plus pandemic gives us even more to celebrate this coming weekend, and the Sand Lake July Fourth Celebration is back in full swing, with a carnival, games, rodeo, fireworks, and much more this weekend. Click here to download a schedule of events.

Marty and Marcia Helton, of Sand Lake, are the 2021 Grand Marshals for the Sand Lake July Fourth celebration. Courtesy photo.



Grand Marshals

The couple chosen as the 2021 Grand Marshals for the celebration are Marty and Marcia Helton.

Marty and Marcia Helton’s wedding photo. Courtesy photo.



Marty and Marcia Helton married in 1988 and have called Sand Lake home for the past 33 years. Together they have five children that all attended Tri-County Schools.

Marty has lived in Sand Lake for 55 years. Marty worked at the old Shell station (now Wesco) for six years and worked for his dad, who owned Helton Disposal of Sand Lake, for many years. Marty was the DPW supervisor for the Village of Sand Lake from 1997 to 2011, along with serving as a volunteer firefighter on the Sand Lake Fire department.

Marcia has a love for kids and being crafty. With these talents she ran a daycare out of their home for 11 years and sold flowers, plants and crafts. Many may remember Marcia as Mrs. Helton who was the Pre-School Assistant for 12 years at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Sand Lake. She has also been a great leader, doing many projects around town in lots of different areas. Marcia was also one of the coordinators of the Sand Lake Easter Egg hunt for over 11 years.

Marty and Marcia both have served on the Sand Lake Village council as trustees, been members of the Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce, with Marty being president of the Chamber for four years, and Marcia doing the secretary position for two years, and both served on the board as well.

“This year we want to say thank you Marty and Marcia for serving our community for many years,” said a festival spokesperson. “The hard work you have both poured into our village year after year is greatly appreciated.”

They are perfect examples of being servants in your community, which is why they have been chosen to be Sand Lake’s 2021 Grand Marshals.