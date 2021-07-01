Police seek purse snatchers

Do you know who these people are? They are suspects in a rash of purse snatchings in West Michigan since June 13. Courtesy photo.



Do you recognize these people? They are suspects in several purse snatching incidents across Kent County.

This vehicle was driven by the purse snatching suspects. Courtesy photo.



Over the past few weeks, purse snatchings have occurred at large retail outlets in Wyoming, Grand Rapids, Kent County and Kentwood. According to a media release from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies, the suspects appear to be targeting women in the parking lot who are alone, over the age of 50, and have their purse in the shopping cart. When the victim is not paying attention, the suspects will take the purse from the cart and flee. In one incident, the victim had her purse in her hands and the suspects pulled it away from her. The victim attempted to chase after them but fell to the ground and received minor injuries to her hand.

There have been nine purse snatchings from June 13 to June 28. Investigators from all four law enforcement agencies have been working to identify the suspects involved in the incidents. Anyone that can identify the suspects or has information on these incidents, is asked to contact one of the agencies below:

Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125; Kentwood Police at 616-656-6600; Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3380; Wyoming Police at 616-530-7366; or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.