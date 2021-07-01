Bernice Marie Cooper of Cedar Springs, Michigan, age 91, passed away peacefully in her own home surrounded by family on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born to Claude and Bertha (King) Towns on September 26, 1929, in Cedar Springs, MI. Bernice enjoyed playing cards, camping, watching birds, and gardening; but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family. Bernice is survived by her loving children, Gloria (Bill) Grice, Carl (Tina) Cooper, Brenda (Dan) Burns, and Nate (Dawn) Cooper; daughter-in-law, Barb Cooper; grandchildren, Ryan, Christina, Jason, Shawn, Paul, Matt, Jeff, and Josh; and many adored great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Erwin Cooper; son, Bruce; grandson, Colton; siblings, Wesley, Tom, Clinton, Lewis, Jessie, and George; and both parents. The family would like to thank Kim, Josh, Dan, Darrell and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion towards Bernice. A time of public visitation was held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street, Rockford, MI 49341. The funeral service for Bernice was celebrated at 1:00 p.m. following the visitation. Pastor Bruce Wilson will be officiating. Procession to Blythefield Memory Gardens followed. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to Heartland Hospice, 3230 Eagle Park Dr NE Suite 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49525.

Arrangements by Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford