Albert James Abel age 91 of Cedar Springs passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Brook of Cedar Springs. Albert was born June 11, 1930 in Sand Lake, MI the son of Carlington and Alice (Hall) Abel. Albert grew up working on the family homestead farm in Sand Lake and as a young adult at the Cedar Springs Pine Border Farm. He also worked at Wolverine World Wide for 35 years. After retirement in 1995 he and Frances bought a motor home and spent winters volunteering for Wycliffe Translators Facility in Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances (Alderton) Abel; children, Allyn (Marilyn June Kelly) Abel, Christopher (Marilyn Ann) Abel, Edward Abel, Mari Anne (Jeff) Jones; grandchildren, Amy, Chris, Josh, Neil, Justin, Brianna (Brandon), Lexi and Brian; sister, Helen (John) McLaughlin, Martha (Ray) Eppler, Edna Fleming; in-laws, Lois (Bill) Lockwood; special friend, Paul Anderson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Allyn Abel; sister, Gertrude Reynolds and brother-in-law, George Fleming. The family will greet friends 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2 at Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs with services following at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions to the United Methodist Church, Cedar Springs. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at The Brook of Cedar Springs and Spectrum Health Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Albert.

