Two injured in Tyrone Township crash

A person who stopped at a stop sign in Tyrone Township Saturday night ended up being part of a three-vehicle crash and had to be pried from his vehicle.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the intersection of 20 Mile Rd and Red Pine Dr.

The investigation by the deputies showed that a Volkswagen Passat that was westbound on 20 Mile Rd disregarded the stop sign. It collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was northbound on Red Pine Dr. A Ford F-150 pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection (eastbound 20 Mile Rd) was struck by the Chevrolet Silverado because of the initial collision.

The driver of the Volkswagen Passat, a 27-year-old female from Ravenna, was not injured. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, a 60-year-old male from Grant, was also not injured. The driver of the Ford F-150, a 39-year male, and his juvenile passenger from Cedar Springs, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford F-150 had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, though not related to the inital collision.