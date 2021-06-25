Three injured in Courtland crash

A local man ran a stop sign at 15 Mile and Myers Lake Avenue last weekend, which resulted in injuries to three of his passengers.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, when a westbound Lexus sedan disregarded the stop sign at 15 Mile and Myers Lake Avenue and collided with an Acura SUV that was southbound on Myers Lake Avenue.

The driver of the Lexus, a 20-year-old male from Cedar Springs, was not injured. Three passengers in the vehicle sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Acura SUV, a 53-year-old female from Hudsonville, and a juvenile passenger, were not injured.

Courtland Fire Department/EMS assisted on scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.