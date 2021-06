Spiderman at the Heart of Cedar Springs park celebrating reading with families at the Cedar Springs Public Library. Courtesy photo.



Have you signed up yet for the Cedar Springs Library’s summer reading program? Experience the fun and shenanigans both in person and online! Today, June 24, they will have a live animal program at the amphitheater from 2-3 p.m. Bring a blanket to sit on. If it’s raining, the event will be held inside the library. Sign up for the summer fun at the library or online at http://cedarsprings.readsquared.com/.