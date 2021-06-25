Bicycle struck by vehicle

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a personal injury crash where a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Algoma Township.

On Tuesday, June 15, at 10:41 a.m., deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Indian Lakes Rd NE and the White Pine Trail on a bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle. Police said that the bicyclist, a 30-year-old female from Boston, Massachusetts, entered the roadway from the trail and was struck by an eastbound vehicle who had the right-of-way. The vehicle, a Hyundai Accent, attempted to avoid hitting the bicyclist but was unable to. After the collision, both the vehicle and bicyclist went into the ditch. The bicyclist was temporarily pinned underneath the vehicle. Several witnesses helped to lift and push the vehicle off the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to Spectrum Hospital with injuries, including head and facial lacerations and leg pain. The driver of the Hyundai Accent, a 69-year-old female from Cedar Springs, and passenger, a 33-year-old female from Cedar Springs, were not injured.