Summer program at the library

This week has turned out great for the Cedar Springs Public Library’s summer reading program, and they’ve only been up for a few days.

According to librarian Donna Clark, as of end of day Tuesday, they had 687 signups, 178 missions completed, and over 36,000 reading points already completed!

ReadSquared went up Monday at 10 a.m. The library’s 40 animal kits for a craft program disappeared within two hours.

Those who sign up this week will be entered in a drawing for a family membership at John Ball Zoo for 2021, and be able to invite 2 friends. This Thursday, at noon, enjoy a Disney picnic with two princesses and Spiderman. Bring a blanket and picnic lunch. Make a craft and have a special dessert treat with them.

Visit their website to sign up at cedarspringslibrary.org.