Fire station, amphitheater dedicated









Post photos by J. Reed

By Judy Reed

The weather was warm, summer was in the air, and there was a lot to celebrate last Saturday in Cedar Springs. The two main things celebrated included the dedication of the new fire station at the corner of Elm and Second Streets, and the dedication of the new amphitheater behind the library on W. Maple and Second Street.

The day kicked off with a mini-parade of firetrucks from the old fire station on W. Maple, down Main Street, and to the new fire station. Several people spoke, and they then cut the ribbon with an axe. Afterward, residents enjoyed free hot dogs and chips, kids received free firefighter hats and other materials, got to practice putting out a pretend fire with a real firehose, and everyone was able to tour the fire station.

Later there were sidewalk sales along Main Street, and other vendors set up some tents in the Heart of Cedar Springs Park. The amphitheater was dedicated and a ribbon cut about 2:45 p.m., followed by a string of musicians performing for the hundred or so people that gathered in the park to hear them.

Even more activities were going on this week.