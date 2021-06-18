Couple discovers letter from the 1930s



Mike and Marci Waite and the letter they found. Post photo by J. Reed.



By Judy Reed

For Mike and Marci Waite, finding the letter was like stepping back into the past.

The Waite family lives in a house on First Street—one that has built-in bookshelves. And Mike decided to to pull them apart and change the way the doors hang on them. “I just reached inside and then pulled the letter out,” he explained.

The letter was from Lee High School (not Godfrey-Lee) and addressed to the Athletic Director at Cedar Springs High School. The postage date was December 1934. And it was still sealed.

“I was a little stunned but pretty happy to find it,” said Mike.

He decided to open it to see what the letter said, and, on Wednesday, he and Marci and his family met Post Editor Judy Reed and Museum Director Sharon Jett at the Cedar Springs Historical Museum.

The letter was a list of players from Lee High School who were qualified to play (presumably in a basketball game). A paragraph inside addressed it to a Mr. Vander Kolk.

There was a Richard Vander Kolk at the Cedar Springs High School in the 1930s, who was first a teacher, and later principal. So, it is likely the letter referred to him.

The Waites decided to take the letter home and possibly frame it, and then later donate it to the museum.