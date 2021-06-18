Concerts start this week

Come out and enjoy the Cedar Springs inaugural summer of Music in the Heart at the amphitheater building in the Heart of Cedar Springs park (Maple St. and the White Pine Trail). Citizens who are 21-plus will be able to purchase an adult beverage from participating downtown restaurants and enjoy them in the park during the concerts (no outside alcohol permitted).

The Summer concert series lineup is as follows:

WED June 16th: The Still Wonder (Acoustic Folk)

WED June 23rd: The Carl Webb Band (Modern Rock Blend)

WED June 30th: Benzing-Graves Collective (Classic & Modern Rock)

WED July 7th: Versus (Acoustic Rock)

WED July 14th: Free Flight (Classic Rock)

WED July 21st: Sea Cruisers (50’s & 60’s Rock)

WED July 28th: Full Cord (Bluegrass)

WED August 4th: Flatland Grip (Acoustic Blend)

WED August 11th: The Bootstrap Boys (Country Rock)

WED August 18th: Jack Leaver & American Heartbreakers (Tom Petty Tribute/Classic Rock)