Cedar Springs Women’s Club Scholarship Recipients

Kaylie Andres, the 2020 Scholarship winner, and the 2021 Cedar Springs Women’s Club scholarship recipient is Cecilia Smith.

by Sue Harrison

On June 3, the Cedar Springs Women’s Club met for a meeting and lunch at Cedar Fields Community Room. Even though the Club had met in May, the June meeting had the most in attendance since the meeting in March 2020.

The ladies enjoyed a lunch of sandwiches and chips from Story’s Fresh Meat & Deli Inc., individual cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes and ice cream sundaes.

Because Covid restrictions prevented the Club from meeting for April, May and June 2020, both the 2020 and 2021 Women’s Club Scholarship recipients were introduced at the June 2021 meeting.

Kaylie Andres, the 2020 Scholarship winner, graduated Cedar Springs High School in May 2020 and is currently attending college and doing online classes. Her goal is to get into Grand Valley’s Physician Assistant School. Her Mother, Nichole, attended the Women’s Club meeting with Kaylie.

The 2021 Cedar Springs Women’s Club recipient is Cecilia Smith. Cecilia who is the daughter of Christopher and Elizabeth Smith, graduated 7th in her graduation class at Cedar Springs High School. Cecilia was on the honor roll all four years, was in band, received the AP Scholar with Honors Award, and recently was among nine students who received the Michigan Seal of Biliteracy. Cecilia plans to study nursing at University of Detroit Mercy at Aquinas College. Her career goal is to work as a Registered Nurse at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Cecilia’s mother, Elizabeth, attended the Women’s Club meeting with her. Both Kaylie and Cecilia will be the Women’s Club representatives in the 2021 Red Flannel Parade.