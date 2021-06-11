Time to celebrate!

Photo submitted on facebook by Rachael Austin.

This last year has been anything but normal, but with limits on outdoor capacity being lifted, many of this year’s seniors and their families got to experience a normal graduation this year—something unimaginable even a couple of months ago.

Over the last couple of weeks, hundreds of students stepped out into a brand new world as they graduated high school and now celebrate what lies ahead. Here in our area, students graduated from Cedar Springs High School, New Beginnings High School, Creative Technologies Academy, Algoma Christian School, and Tri County High School. Click here to download the area’s highest honors students highlighted in the paper, along with class photos for the various schools.