Rep. Huizenga announces June office hours

State Rep. Mark Huizenga invites residents of northern Kent County to five office hour meetings during the month of June.

Huizenga will host office hours at the following times and locations:

Friday, June 11, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Herman’s Boy, 220 Northland Drive NE in Rockford;

Saturday, June 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Rainbow Grill, 4158 Chicago Drive SW in Grandville;

Friday, June 18, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Big Boy, 13961 White Creek Ave. NE in Cedar Springs;

Saturday, June 26, 8-9 a.m., at Maxine’s Family Restaurant, 370 N. State St. in Sparta; and

Monday, June 28, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at New Beginnings, 4735 Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids.

Office hours are open to the public, and no appointment is necessary to attend. Huizenga will be available to discuss his legislative work and listen to people share their feedback. Residents can also contact Huizenga’s office by phone at 517-373-8900 or by email at MarkHuizenga@house.mi.gov.

Huizenga represents the 74th House district, which includes the cities of Cedar Springs, Grandville, Rockford and Walker and the townships of Algoma, Alpine, Solon, Sparta and Tyrone.