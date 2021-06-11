Recall petition filed for Sand Lake trustee

By Judy Reed

Village of Sand Lake trustee Rachel Gokey may have to fight for her seat on the Village Council this fall.

According to Kent County Deputy Clerk Robert Macomber, a petition was filed by Village resident Jack Christensen on May 24 to recall Gokey. A hearing to consider the petition language was held on Friday, June 3, and the clarity of the language was approved. The petition reads:

“Trustee Gokey refused to sign the social media policy that was passed by the Village Council on February 15, 2021 and is the only member of Council that has refused to sign and follow the policy; Trustee Gokey was censured by the Village Council on May 17, 2021.”

The Post contacted Christensen on the matter, but he didn’t have any comments he wished to make at this time regarding the recall.

Signatures for the petition will now need to be gathered from residents. The number of signatures required is 25 percent of the number of votes for Governor in the most recent election. Since 190 votes were cast in Sand Lake, 48 signatures will be needed. The last day the recall petition with sufficient valid signatures can be filed and still appear on the ballot for the November 2021 election is July 30, 2021, at 5 p.m. The petition itself is valid until November 30.

If the signatures are determined to be valid and the petition is approved, a special recall election will be scheduled on the next general election date where other candidates may challenge the incumbent for the seat.

The Post contacted Gokey to get her thoughts on the petition. “I’m planning to appeal the findings of the election commission,” she said. “However, I am fine to appear on the ballot again and talk with voters about the steps I have taken to hold the Council accountable.”

Without the recall, Gokey’s term is due to end in 2022.