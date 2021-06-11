Post travels to Valparaiso

TJ and Ken Norris, of Solon Township, traveled to Valparaiso, Indiana, over the Memorial Day weekend to check out Valparaiso University and the town as a possible “late-in-life” retirement community. Great university, vibrant downtown and near the bottom of Lake Michigan and Indiana Dunes. Also met up with Orville Redenbacher, of the popcorn brand fame, and he asked to read The Post. Orville and his business partner were both residents the town.

Thanks so much to Ken and TJ for sharing their trip with us, and for sharing the Post with Orville!

