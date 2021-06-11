Fire station to be dedicated Saturday

The new fire station will be dedicated Saturday. Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

Saturday will be a day to celebrate many good things here in Cedar Springs, and one of the most important is our local fire department and the dedication of the brand new $3.5 million fire station at at 38 N. Second St, between Elm and Cherry Streets.

There will be a mini parade down Main Street about 10:30 a.m. from the old fire station on W. Maple Street, to the new fire station. A ribbon cutting will take place about 10:45 a.m., followed by various festivities, including free hot dogs and chips, tours of the building, sidewalk chalk for the kids, and a spray house to let kids see if they can “put the fire out” by spraying water on wood that will flop down when they get it out.

At 10,000 square feet, and triple the size of the old station, the new fire station provides added space and equipment necessary to service a growing Cedar Springs population.

The Cedar Springs Fire Department serves a 16 square mile area, including the City of Cedar Springs and parts of Nelson Township, and approximately 5,600 residents. The Cedar Springs Fire Department is a fully volunteer/paid on-call fire department providing fire suppression, emergency medical services, rescue and other services. The department is comprised of 20 firefighters and medical first responders.

Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser, who has been with the department for 42 years and Chief for the last nine, said they moved into the building five or six weeks ago. “We are tickled to be there,” he said. “It’s working out great.” He added that it’s amazing how much room there is. “But that’s also what they said 40 years ago about the other one,” he said with a chuckle. “The equipment just keeps getting bigger and there is more of it.” He noted that the building was built with the intent that it would last 50-60 years, with the possibility of expansion.

The first fire station in 1874. Photo courtesy of the Cedar Springs Historical Society

The Cedar Springs Fire Department was first formed in 1873 after a series of sizeable fires. With many lumber mills in the area, the danger of fire was constant threat. A new engine was bought in May of 1874, and in August 1874 there was a new fire station.

With this move, they have come full circle. At one time, the fire department was located on the same property, at the northeast corner of Cherry and Second Streets, and shared space with the old Cedar Springs Library.

Other events going on Saturday include the dedication of the new amphitheater in the Heart of Cedar Springs at 2:45 p.m. with several musicians to follow. There will also be a library book sale, artists selling their art, and the annual En Gedi fundraising auction.