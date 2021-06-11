Driver hits car and tractor

An impatient driver caused a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor last weekend. Photo courtesy of MSP.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Grand Rapids Post responded to a three-vehicle crash on the evening of Saturday, June 5, involving a farm tractor.

The tractor was traveling eastbound on 17 Mile Rd, in Tyrone Township, with a line of vehicles behind it. A driver at the back of the line of traffic began to pass the vehicles, unaware that a vehicle behind the tractor was turning north (left) on to Tyrone Road. The passing vehicle struck the turning vehicle and then struck the tractor which went off the roadway.

“Luckily no one was injured in the crash but it is a reminder to use caution and patience when driving on rural roads where farm implements are traveling between fields,” said the MSP in a tweet about the crash.