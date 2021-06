Don Snow, President of CS Tool Engineering, said he happened to be up on the roof of the building for something and took this photo of the construction project (the new Cedar Springs Drain) at the corner of 5th and Cherry to share with us. That’s quite a view! The photo was taken about May 17. This is phase one of the project, with phase two scheduled to start sometime after July 4th.

Thanks so much, Don, for sharing this photo with us!