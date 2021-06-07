Police seek man in alleged homicide/sexual assault

Have you seen this man?

Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide/sexual assault case and are asking for the public’s help.

Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are looking for Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, also known as Zeke, in connection with the killing of a teenage girl and the sexual assault of a woman.

Police were summoned to a residence on South Isabella Rd, Union Township, Isabella County, about 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, in reference to the report of a stabbing involving juveniles. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a teenage female had suffered a stab wound. She subsequently died from the stab wound. Investigation by police revealed that in addition to the killing of the girl, an adult female had been sexually assaulted.

Investigative resources and personnel from multiple agencies were deployed to search the area for the suspect identified as Isaiah Gardenhire. A warrant for open murder and Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree with a weapon was authorized by the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office.

Isaiah Gardenhire is described as a black male, 40 years of age, 6’1” and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a distinctive star shaped tattoo on the right side of his neck. He has a large circular tattoo on the left side of his neck. He is believed to be driving a stolen, dark colored, 2014 Ford Fusion bearing a Michigan plate of “CTBMIKE”.

Residents of the Mount Pleasant area are encouraged to keep their homes, outbuildings, and vehicles locked. If he is observed call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

The Michigan State Police would like to remind individuals that a person who knowingly or willfully conceals or harbors a wanted person may be charged with a felony. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gardenhire please contact 911 or the tip line at 877-616-4677. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3 mobile app or http://P3tips.com/488.

Troopers were assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, Central Michigan University Police Department, and Isabella County Central Dispatch.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation no further information is available at this time.