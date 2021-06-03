Women’s Club member of the year

Louise King is the Cedar Springs Women’s Club Outstanding Member for 2021. Courtesy photo.

by Sue Harrison

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the Cedar Springs Women’s Club has been unable to meet since March of 2020. But with precautions and distancing in place, approximately 40 members of the Women’s Club met on May 6, 2021, at the Cedarfield Clubhouse.

Each year the Cedar Springs Women’s Club recognizes one woman for her exemplary spirit and contributions during the Club year. Members nominate candidates who are enthusiastic in the promotion and support of Women’s Club as well as the community. The winner is chosen by a committee consisting of the three past recipients of the award: Carolyn Davis, Marilyn Doane, and Mary Balon.

The Cedar Springs Women’s Club Outstanding Member for 2021 is Louise King. She was presented a plaque by Carolyn Davis and presented a keepsake rose from Reynold’s Jewelry by Mary Balon.

Louise is an active member of the Women’s Club and was on the Board as Director and 1st Vice-President from 2015-2020. She quietly and efficiently works on the Santa Claus Girls Committee, with the Cedar Springs Library, and on the Women’s Club Yearbook. Louise has been active in our community including working the A&W in Cedar Springs, Great Day Store, as a medical assistant in Grand Rapids, 10 years at Cedar Springs Community Education, and then retired from Steelcase after 19-1/2 years.

Louise and Allen live in Cedar Springs. Their son, Scott, and his wife, Wendy, and grandson, Tyler, live in Georgia. Their son, Chris, and wife Pam, and grandsons, Jacob and Elijah, live in Clarkston, MI. Allen, Chris, and Pam were at the Women’s Club ceremony to surprise Louise.