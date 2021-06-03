Remembering their sacrifice

By Judy Reed













Photos by J. Reed and K. Grecheski.

It was a day of remembrance on Monday, May 31, as people all over the United States gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice out on the battlefield, and those who served and are no longer with us.

The Cedar Springs American Legion Glen Hill Post #287 held services at both Elmwood Cemetery and Veterans Memorial Park in the City of Cedar Springs. The state American Legion Chaplain, Larry Vollink, was the speaker for both services. Wreaths were laid in remembrance, taps was played, and the 21-gun salute paid tribute to our fallen heroes.

The majestic Avenue of Flags lined the winding roadway through Elmwood Cemetery again this year, which was good to see after last year’s absence. According to Paul Schreer, of the American Legion, they put up 200 flags this year. (Those are separate from the smaller flags placed on graves in the cemetery. If you didn’t get a chance to see them, mark it on your calendar for next year.