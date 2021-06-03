web analytics

Categorized | News

Nature Center receives grant

Posted on 03 June 2021. Tags: , ,

Howard Christensen Nature Center, 16190 Red Pine Dr., Kent City, has received a $1,350 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. 

The grant will be used to update the outdoor lighting at the Interpretive Center and Welcome Center and along the trail connecting the two buildings.  

Members of Great Lakes Energy support the People Fund by voluntarily rounding up their bills to the next highest dollar. The rounded-up amount is distributed to non-profit organizations and charitable activities that benefit people in the communities served by the cooperative.  Please contact Great Lakes Energy, 1-888-485-2537, or visit gtlakes.com for details.

This post was written by:

- who has written 18043 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Kent County Credit Union
Ray Winnie

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!