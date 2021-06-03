Nature Center receives grant

Howard Christensen Nature Center, 16190 Red Pine Dr., Kent City, has received a $1,350 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund.

The grant will be used to update the outdoor lighting at the Interpretive Center and Welcome Center and along the trail connecting the two buildings.

Members of Great Lakes Energy support the People Fund by voluntarily rounding up their bills to the next highest dollar. The rounded-up amount is distributed to non-profit organizations and charitable activities that benefit people in the communities served by the cooperative. Please contact Great Lakes Energy, 1-888-485-2537, or visit gtlakes.com for details.