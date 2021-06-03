Lume Cannabis opens in Cedar Springs

Representatives from the City of Cedar Springs, the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lume Cannabis Co. at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo from Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The store opening is Lume’s 18th in Michigan, kicks off ambitious store-opening plan

It was a historic day for the City of Cedar Springs last Saturday, May 29, when Lume Cannabis Co. officially opened its doors and became the first retail store in the city to offer legal, high-quality cannabis products for adult-use customers.

“At Lume, we pride ourselves on offering an unmatched variety of safe and high-quality THC and CBD products and we are excited to introduce our brand and show cannabis in a new light to adult-use consumers in Cedar Springs,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “We look forward to serving the cannabis needs of the entire Cedar Springs community and West Michigan region.”

Located at 16 N. Main St. NE in Cedar Springs, they renovated the building that was once the home of Vitale’s Pizza. This is Lume’s 18th store in Michigan. The store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Rose Powell, Cedar Springs City Council, cuts the ribbon at Lume Cannabis Co. Photo from Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

They opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the first 100 customers that made a purchase received a free Lume swag bag. There were also other specials for customers.

Lume has opened two new stores in the last two weeks and plans to open more than 20 stores across the state in 2021. The ambitious effort is part of Lume’s goal of having 100 stores open throughout Michigan by 2024.

Last year, Lume opened 11 stores throughout Michigan, introduced five new product lines and more than 30 new products, and created nearly 350 jobs statewide. Lume Delivery—which will launch soon in Cedar Springs—made 15,000 deliveries throughout Michigan and covered more than 200,000 miles last year.

Lume offers more than 20 strains of high-quality cannabis flower, lines of effects-based Lume Cartridges and Lume Gummies, a line of Lume-branded CBD infused tinctures, balms, body butters and more. All Lume flower is grown and cultivated in a state-of-the-art facility in Evart, Michigan, by a team of highly trained and experienced growers, which ensures all Lume products have consistent aromas, appearances and effects.

Lume products are produced without harmful chemicals and go through the most rigorous testing in the industry to ensure they meet the highest standards for quality and safety.

Lume Cannabis Company is committed to producing high-quality cannabis products for medical patients and recreational consumers to enjoy.

They operate stores in Adrian, Bay City, Big Rapids, Cedar Springs, Escanaba, Evart, Honor, Houghton, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lowell, Mackinaw City, Negaunee, Owosso, Petoskey, Petersburg, Sault Ste. Marie, and Walled Lake.

They said that their Evart cultivation, which is currently 150,000 square feet, will expand to 450,000 square feet by the end of 2024. This will make Lume the leading single-state cannabis operator in the United States.

To learn more, visit www.lume.com or follow them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/lumecann.